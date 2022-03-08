Several venues for this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou are scheduled to host National Championships this month.

The first of the three venues is the Hangzhou University Cangqian Athletics Field in the Yuahang district.

This facility is set to host China's National Rugby Sevens Championships between March 18 and 20, per the Organising Committee.

Next, National Ju-Jitsu Championships are due to be staged at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gynasium in the Xiaoshan district from March 25 to 27.

The Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium, which his located in the Linping district, is additionally set to host National Karate Championships between March 31 and April 3.

Hangzhou is due to host China's National Karate Championships ©Getty Images

The three competitions are anticipated to be held in a similar fashion to the Asian Games.

This will offer a good test of the facilities and services on offer, it is hoped.

Hangzhou 2022 is set to be China's third staging of the Asian Games, following Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010.

September 10 to 25 is the window assigned for this year's Asian Games.