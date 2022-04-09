The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre will act as the primary venue of Hangzhou 2022 ©Hangzhou 2022

All 56 competition venues for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games have been declared fit for purpose by the event's Organising Committee.

The last of the venues to pass the necessary sports event function inspection was the Keqiao Yangshan Sport Climbing Centre in Shaoxing on March 31.

From beginning to end of the construction phase and then the final acceptance inspection, the whole process has taken a little less than five years.

Organisers have committed to a sustainable approach with a "Green, Smart, Economical, Ethical" plan followed when building the venues.

This has included the use of intelligent technology, while one of the main principles in the early phases was to make full use of existing buildings through renovation in order to reduce costs and the Games' carbon footprint.

The Gongshu Canal Sports Park is the largest new venue site which has been built for Hangzhou 2022 ©Hangzhou 2022

All Hangzhou 2022 venues are scheduled to test their operation and management through a series of test events in the coming weeks to prepare for what is set to be the 19th Asian Games.

Three of the venues have already hosted National Championships.

The Hangzhou University Cangqian Athletics Field in the Yuahang district staged China's National Rugby Sevens Championships between March 18 and 20 before National Ju-Jitsu Championships were held at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gynasium from March 25 to 27.

The Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium then hosted the National Karate Championships from March 31 to April 3.

Hangzhou 2022 is set to run from September 10 to 15 and be the third time that China has hosted the Asian Games following Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010.

However, fresh doubts have been cast over the event as Shanghai, two hours north-east of Hangzhou, is currently experiencing one of China's worst COVID-19 outbreaks since the pandemic began.

Shanghai has been placed under lockdown.