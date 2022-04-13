The Hangzhou Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium is set to host karate and volleyball at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games ©Hangzhou 2022

Hangzhou Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium, the karate and volleyball venue for this year's Asian Games, has held its first event since undergoing reconstruction.

The first stop of 2022 National Karate Tournament Series was held over six days, and serves as an opportunity for athletes to impress with a view to selection for the Chinese team at the Asian Games.

Organisers have declared all 56 venues ready for Hangzhou 2022, which is scheduled for September 10 to 25.

Li Yugang, deputy director of the Linping District Asian Games Preparation Office, revealed that the Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium had passed a series of safety examinations to make it ready for use.

"Before the competitions, the operation team conducted four emergency drills, covering fire fighting, medical treatment, security, etc.," Li said.

"This event was held in a closed loop, where all the athletes and support staff were supposed to follow the strict procedures.

"After the daily competitions, the operation team summed up experience and performed the review, striving for the successful operation of the venue during Asian Games Hangzhou 2022."

Karate has featured at every edition of the Asian Games since Hiroshima 1994 ©Getty Images
Chinese karate team head coach Hong Junwu offered praise of the Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium, deeming it "very specialised" and the facilities "world-class".

Ge Juxing of the Tianjin team concurred: "This venue is very good, and the lighting is superb in every aspect."

Karate has featured at every edition of the Asian Games since Hiroshima 1994.

Japan took four golds and two bronze medals at Jakarta Palembang 2018, with Iran and Chinese Taipei both winning two golds and China, Kazakhstan, Kuwait and Indonesia one apiece.

A total of 482 medal events across 40 sports and 61 disciplines are set to feature at the Asian Games, including debuts for breaking and esports.

Approximately 10,000 athletes are expected to compete at Hangzhou 2022.

China previously hosted the event in its capital Beijing in 1990 and in Guangzhou in 2010, and tops the all-time medal table for the Asian Games.