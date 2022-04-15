Poland is set to stage this year's International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Volleyball Men's World Championship with Slovenia, the country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced.

The co-hosts replace Russia, which was stripped of hosting rights following the widely condemned invasion of Ukraine.

While Poland and Slovenia have not officially been confirmed as hosts by the FIVB, Morawiecki - who has served as Polish Prime Minister since December 2017 - posted "we have it" on Twitter.

Both medal matches are set to be played in Poland, according to Morawiecki.

Poland has been among the biggest critics of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Morawiecki has accused Russia of committing genocide in Bucha near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

United Nations statistics show that Poland has welcomed almost 2.7 million of the more than 4.7 million refugees who have fled Ukraine since February 24.

At least 1,964 civilians have been killed since the beginning of what Moscow says is a "special military operation", although it is feared that the true figure is far higher.

Russia and its ally Belarus have been frozen out of international sport for their roles in the war, with the International Olympic Committee urging International Federations to move any events due to take place in both countries and to ban their athletes and officials from international events.

Mamy to! Polska i Słowenia gospodarzami Mistrzostw Świata w siatkówce mężczyzn FIVB 2022!

🇵🇱🇸🇮🏐🏟️ pic.twitter.com/kveCuV6Zf4 — Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) April 14, 2022

Morawiecki explained Poland's strong opposition to Russia staging the World Championship.

"Russia were supposed to be the hosts of the Volleyball World Championships, but can you imagine that everyone would listen to the Russian anthem as if nothing had happened," the Prime Minister said, quoted by Reuters.

"This is why we protested against it."

Poland staged the 2014 Men's World Championship and was one of four nations which held matches at last year's Men's European Volleyball Championship, as was Slovenia in 2019.

Poland is also due to host the Women's World Championship with The Netherlands in September and October this year.

The Volleyball Men's World Championship, scheduled for August 26 until September 11, was moved from Russia on March 1.

The FIVB had previously said an exemption to anti-doping sanctions banning Russia from hosting events had been approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency on the grounds of it being "legally or practically impossible" to move the event.

The Russian Volleyball Federation (VFR) has now been banned from competing.

The Volleyball Federation of Russia, along with Belarus, have been banned from FIVB events and are set to to be replaced at the Men's World Championship by Ukraine ©Getty Images

The Ukrainian Volleyball Federation (FVU) has published a letter from the FIVB, inviting Ukraine to take Russia's place as top seeds in Pool A at the event as the highest-ranked team as of September 20 2021 which did not qualify.

FIVB general director Fabio Azevedo asks the FVU to inform the International Federation whether or not it will be able to accept the invitation, ideally by Wednesday (April 20).

Azevedo also said that the VFR would be reinstated in place of Ukraine should the decision to implement a ban on its participation "be reversed by a competent body".

A total of 24 teams are due to feature at the Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Ukraine will line-up in Pool A alongside Serbia, Tunisia and Puerto Rico.

Poland are the back-to-back defending world champions, beating Brazil in the 2014 and 2018 finals.

They are in Pool C alongside the United States, Mexico and Bulgaria, with Brazil in Pool B against Japan, Cuba and Qatar.

Reigning Olympic champions France feature in Pool D with Slovenia, Germany and Cameroon.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists Argentina are in Pool F with Iran, The Netherlands and Egypt, with Italy, Canada, Turkey and China completing the line-up in Pool E.