The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has set a deadline of March 14 for bids to host the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship to be submitted.

Russia was stripped of their hosting rights earlier this month after they invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The competition was due to be held across 10 Russian cities between August 26 and September 11.

"Volleyball World expects substantial interest for this opportunity to host the best men’s volleyball teams in the world," the FIVB said in a statement.

"All National Federations and potential host nation(s) are invited to submit their bid to host the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022."

The FIVB considered it to be "impossible to prepare and stage" the competition in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

The FIVB has said that is will be "impossible" to host the Volleyball Men's World Championship in Russia because of the war ©Getty Images

The United Nations (UN) has recorded that 406 people have been killed and 801 injured in the Ukrainian civilian population since the start of the invasion.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the number of people to flee Ukraine will top two million by today or tomorrow.

The UN has labelled it as the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two.

On February 28, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan QC announced he has opened an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine.

The World Championship will use a round-robin format for the pool phase where there will be six pools of four teams.

A change of formula means the top-two teams of each pool and the four best third-place teams will progress to the round of 16 knockouts.

The tournament will boast a total of 52 matches overall.