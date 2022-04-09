Qualification systems for hockey, triathlon, volleyball and beach volleyball have been approved for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Executive Board has ratified the criteria set out by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and World Triathlon.

A total of 12 teams each consisting of 16 players are set to compete in the men’s and women’s hockey tournaments at Paris 2024.

The winners of this year’s Asian Games as well as the African Hockey Road to Paris, EuroHockey Championship and Oceania Cup, all scheduled to be held in 2023, are set to join host nations France.

There is also set to be two Olympic hockey qualification tournaments in early 2024 that are due to feature eight teams in each, with the top-three qualifying for Paris 2024.

The number of teams from each continent participating in these events will be based on continental quotas, which are expected to be determined according to the world rankings on January 31 in 2023.

Should France win the EuroHockey Championship, the FIH confirmed that the quota place will be allocated to its Olympic qualification tournaments.

"On behalf of FIH, I’d like to extend our sincerest thanks to the IOC for having approved the qualification pathway that we suggested," said Thierry Weil, chief executive of the FIH.

"This will provide for absolutely thrilling matches all over the world, which is wonderful for athletes and fans alike."

There is set to be three medal events in triathlon at the Olympics in two years' time including the men’s and women’s individual races as well as the mixed relay competition.

World Triathlon said there will be 55 quota places per gender with the qualification period set to start on May 27 and finish on the same day in 2024.

Triathlon mixed relay made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and is set to feature again at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

France is expected to have two men and two women competing in triathlon at its home Games.

The winner of the 2023 World Triathlon Mixed Relay Championships, due to be held in Montreal in Canada on June 26, will be allocated two quota places per gender.

The same will happen at the conclusion of the 2023 edition.

The top-six countries of the mixed relay Olympic qualification ranking as of March 25 in 2024, will secure two men and two women quota spots.

If a country has already secured its spots, the places will be allocated to the next highest-ranked country.

A mixed relay Olympic qualification event is also scheduled to be held between April 15 and May 27 in 2024 where two more countries can gain quota spots.

The 26 highest-ranked athletes on World Triathlon’s individual Olympic qualification ranking as of May 27 in 2024 will be allocated places for their country.

Countries with a minimum of three athletes in the top-30 will be entitled to qualify three, while other nations may earn maximum two quotas per gender.

World Triathlon said the eligibility criteria for any athlete looking to qualify will need to be inside the top-140 in the qualification rankings.

A maximum of two invitations will also be awarded by World Triathlon’s Tripartite Commission to countries with athletes only eligible if they are in the top-180 in the world.

Twelve teams per gender will participate in the Olympic volleyball competition at Paris 2024.

A total of 24 beach volleyball teams are set to compete at the Olympics in Paris ©Getty Images

As the host nation, France has secured its place in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

The other eleven quota places per gender will be allocated via a two-step qualification process.

Six quota places per gender will be contested during the Olympic qualification tournament, scheduled to be held in September and October next year.

A total of 24 teams will be split into three pools of eight, with the top-two in each qualifying for the Games.

The remaining five spots per gender will be filled by selecting the top-five not yet qualified teams in the FIVB world rankings as of the end of the preliminary phase of the Volleyball Nations League in 2024.

Twenty-four teams will participate in beach volleyball at Paris 2024 with a maximum of two per country per gender able to qualify.

Hosts France is automatically granted one quota spot in both the men’s and women’s tournaments, while the other sides will be determined following three qualification pathways.

The men’s and women’s winners of the 2023 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships will obtain a quota place for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Under the FIVB rules, the 17 highest-ranked teams as per the Olympic ranking, based on the best 12 performances as a team, for the period of January 1 in 2023 to June 10 in 2024 will each secure a Paris 2024 quota place.

The winning nation of each continental qualification event will earn a ticket to the Games, with the final phase of the five tournaments set to take place from June 13 to 23 in 2024.

Qualification criteria can be found here in hockey, volleyball, beach volleyball and triathlon.