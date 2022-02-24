Thirty new sponsors of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games have received certificates at a special award ceremony held in the Chinese host city.

The awards were made at the Second Sponsors' Conference of Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

To date, the Games has 111 sponsors in 82 businesses, while the Para Games has 80 sponsors in 59 businesses.

The conference also heard a report on sponsors' services in 2021 and further news was announced on the progress of the Games preparations.

Cultural events recntly took place in Hangzhou and co-host cities to mark 200 days until the 2022 Asian Games, which has recently gained 30 new sponsors ©Hangzhou 2022

Hangzhou 2022 is set to be China's third staging of the Asian Games, following Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010.

It is part of a busy year of event hosting for China which also includes the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, the Paralympics, the Asian Youth Games in Shantou and the Chengdu 2021 Summer World University Games.

The schedule of events, which could still be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, has also brought China's record on human rights under scrutiny.