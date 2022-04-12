The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has published written reasons for rejecting a Russian appeal to temporarily lift a ban on its teams competing in international football, with the integrity of FIFA competitions and security concerns highlighted.

FIFA banned Russian teams in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) had sought for a stay of FIFA's ban until a full CAS hearing could be held.

This would have allowed for its men's national team to take part in a qualification playoff for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while its women's team were due to participate in World Cup qualifiers.

The Polish Football Association, Swedish Football Association (SvFF) and Football Association of the Czech Republic - representing Russia's opponents in qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar - had all told FIFA they were not prepared to play Russia, regardless of where the games took place and what name the Russian national team played under.

The respective Football Associations were represented in the appeal, as well as Malta and Montenegro, who were due to face Russia in women's World Cup qualifiers.

The Football Union of Russia argued preventing players from competing would cause "irreparable harm", a view which allowed figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The organisation argued its world ranking would be impacted in future and it would lose sponsorship opportunities.

It was argued matches could be conducted "without spectators and with enforced security measures", which the federation was willing to pay.

FIFA argued it was foreseeable that other member nations could decide not to face the Russian team, which the governing body argued would be "irreparable and chaotic" for its events.

The CAS President of the Appeals Arbitration Division Corinne Schmidhauser agreed with FIFA’s position.

FIFA argued Russia's participation would impact the integrity of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup with teams threatening not to play the nation ©Getty Images

"It is undisputed that the Appellant’s teams have a legitimate interest in participating in FIFA competitions," the decision read.

"On the other hand, the Division President agrees with FIFA that it has an undeniable interest in maintaining and ensuring the smooth running and the integrity of its competitions.

"Apart from UEFA, none of the other Respondents have provided any comments on the Appellant’s request for provisional measures.

"However, the Polish, Swedish and Czech FAs have publicly announced their decision not to play against Russia.

"In other words, should the Appellant’s men’s national team be allowed to play, their opponents would forfeit the game and the matches would not even take place.

"The integrity of FIFA competitions would be severely damaged."

Security concerns were also cited as a contributing factor in rejecting the decision to temporarily lift the sanction.

"The Division President further considers that the security of the opposing teams, players, officials and the Russian players themselves prevail over the Appellant’s interests," the verdict added.

"The Appellant itself admits that "additional expenses for security measures" would be necessary.

"In light of the worldwide outrage and condemnation provoked by the events currently unfolding in Ukraine, it is doubtful whether enhanced security measures would be sufficient to guarantee the security of the players, coaching staff and other team personnel."

Poland received a bye after Russia's ban before beating Sweden to qualify for Qatar 2022 ©Getty Images

A Football Union of Russia suggestion that they could be "replaced in the final stage of FIFA World Cup" was rejected.

The CAS decision noted that UEFA had a duty to ensure the integrity of the competitions, with the participation of a Russian team threatening the integrity of competitions if they were allowed to play and then had to be removed and replaced at a later stage.

This would have affected all results, "thereby threatening the integrity of the competitions."

"The Division President determines that the balance of interests test tips decisively in favour of the Respondents," the decision concluded.

A full decision will be made by a CAS panel, with the CAS President of the Appeals Arbitration Division Schmidhauser acknowledging that "the Appellant’s likelihood of success on the merits cannot be definitely discounted".

FIFA Bureau's awarded Poland a bye to the final of path B of European qualification for Qatar 2022, where they overcame Sweden to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Russia are also suspended from competing in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 in England.

The CAS confirmed a list of ongoing appeals from Russia against various sporting sanctions last week.

More follows.