The Court of Arbitration for Sport has denied a Russian appeal to temporarily lift a FIFA ban on Russia's national teams appearing in its competitions.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) had sought for a stay of FIFA's ban until a full CAS hearing could be held - which would have allowed its men's national team to take part in a qualification playoff for the FIFA World Cup this later month - but this has not been granted.

It follows a similar request concerning a ban on Russian national and club sides competing in UEFA competitions also being denied earlier this week.

The Polish Football Association, Swedish Football Association (SvFF) and Football Association of the Czech Republic - representing Russia's opponents in qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar - had all told FIFA they were not prepared to play Russia, regardless of where the games took place and what name the Russian national team played under.

This preceded FIFA deciding to ban Russia outright.

The SvFF welcomed the CAS decision not to give a temporary stay on the execution of this ban today.

A date for the full hearing of the RFU appeal against FIFA sanctions has not yet been set.

"A good decision from CAS," SvFF President Karl-Erik Nilsson said.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport denied a request to freeze Russia's ban from FIFA competitions ©Getty Images

"It was an important mark that FIFA finally made, and it's good that it is now fixed.

"We are reminded daily of the horrors of war in Ukraine.

"Football has clearly marked against the unjust invasion and hopefully this can in some small way contribute to increasing the pressure on Russia.

"The war, and the human suffering it brings, must end immediately."

At least 726 civilians - including 52 children - have been killed since the invasion began last month, according to the United Nations, which fears that the true figure is far higher.

More than 3.1 million people have fled Ukraine.

The International Olympic Committee urged that Russian and Belarusian athletes and national teams be banned from all international sport, and FIFA is one of more than 35 Olympic International Federations to have implemented this recommendation.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, has faced criticism over his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin ©Getty Images

Russia had been due to face Poland in a FIFA World Cup playoff later this month, with the winner to play either Sweden or the Czech Republic for a place in the tournament proper in Qatar.

The games had been due to take place in Russia.

With the Russian national team now barred, Poland progress straight to a showdown against either Sweden or the Czechs.

Poland is also now hosting the games.

Russia's effective exclusion from the World Cup comes just four years after it hosted FIFA's marquee event.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was awarded Russia's Order of Friendship medal in 2019 as a thank you for his contribution to the World Cup the year prior.

Infantino called it "the best World Cup ever", but has latterly come under criticism for his close relationship with Putin.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 - four years before it hosted the World Cup.