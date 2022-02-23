Hangzhou 2022 launches volunteers' little green box 200 days out from Asian Games

To mark the 200-day countdown to the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, a commemorative "little green box" that all volunteers are due to receive has been released.

The boxes - in appearance more like souvenir booklets - will contain service certificates, commemorative stamps and volunteer badges.

Each volunteer who helps out at Hangzhou 2022 will receive a little green box, complete with a customised jade seal.

A cultural show was also held on a pedestrianised Hangzhou street on Monday (February 21) to mark 200 days until the Asian Games.

Breaking, martial arts and basketball performances all featured, as well as medical, security and construction displays.

Cultural events took place in Hangzhou and co-host cities to mark 200 days until the Asian Games ©Hangzhou 2022

Huzhou, one of five co-host cities and due to stage volleyball matches come the Asian Games, was also the scene of a cultural festival.

Hangzhou 2022 is set to be China's third staging of the Asian Games, following Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010.

It is part of a busy year of event hosting for China which also includes the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, the Paralympics, the Asian Youth Games in Shantou and the Chengdu 2021 Summer World University Games.

The schedule of events, which could still be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, has also brought China's record on human rights under scrutiny.