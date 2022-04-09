The Brazilian Amateur Sambo Confederation celebrated Sambo Week between March 22 to 27 by holding a coaching seminar as well as a training camp in sports, combat and beach sambo, plus a referee session.

The festivities took place in Socorro in the state of São Paulo.

The coaching session was led by International Sambo Federation-accredited coach Mikhail Kozitsky, a fighter from the United States who has obtained the rank of second master’s degree.

Sixteen specialists from across Brazil attended the three-day coaching seminar from morning until night to improve their ability to teach the theory and practice of sambo.

"Considering the fact that the seminar was held in a small town, this was the perfect place to work," Kozitsky said.

"The training arena was literally a stone's throw from the hotel, there were no distractions around, so the training went on in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

"And even in the breaks between classes, together with the participants, we discussed the nuances of training, wrestling techniques and even the nutritional habits of athletes."

Kozitsky said that participants showed determination to learn the required psychological preparation sambists need to apply for competitions.

Mikhail Kozitsky, second to left, led the coaching seminar across three days ©FIAS

"I want to emphasize the diligence with which each participant approached the classes," Kozitsky added.

"All specialists were aimed at obtaining high-quality knowledge for the successful passing of the final exam and subsequent work."

The American was aided throughout by Brazilian assistant Vagner Pinheiro, a specialist in combat sambo and physical training.

Pinheiro has gathered a variety of knowledge due to studying sambo in different countries and working in his own sambo club.

An exam, which was conducted online and offline, was staged following the seminar with Kozitsky supervising the final test and International Sambo Federation (FIAS) Technical Commission head Sergey Tabakov, the second examiner, assessing the participants remotely during an online video conference.

Those who pass the exam will receive a FIAS coach qualification in the first master’s degree, giving them to power to hold exams and issue belt patches, in accordance with the FIAS regulations.

"It was an interesting experience, for the first time we conducted this exam in such a format," Tabakov commented."

"The organisers prepared well and provided all the necessary equipment, ensuring the full effect of presence.

"Thanks to the interaction with Mikhail Kozitsky, who was in the arena, we were able to comprehensively assess the knowledge of the seminar participants in the exam.

"I think we will be able to apply this successful work experience in the future."

Sergey Tabakov helped to assess participants from a remote location ©FIAS

Carlos Maia, the President of the Brazilian Amateur Sambo Confederation, remarked that the success of the event means more seminars will take place in the future to ensure the sport grows in the country.

"It is important for us that the participants of the seminar represent different regions of the country, so sambo will continue its spread and development in Brazil," Maia said.

"This is the first such experience of training coaches, which seemed very successful to us, so in the future we plan to hold such seminars more."

Maia added that Brazil is planning to hold National Sambo Championships in May, which will give competitors the chance to qualify for the Pan American Championships, and a major international sambo tournament in August.

The Pan American Sambo Championships are due to be staged this year in Costa Rica.