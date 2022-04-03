FIAS encourages sambists to participate in peace campaign

The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has called on sambists to participate in the White Card campaign that aims to encourage peace, unity and social integration through sport.

The annual campaign takes place on April 6, the United Nations International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

The day is commemorated each year by sporting organisations in a bid to recognise the positive role sport and physical activity can play in communities and people’s lives across the world.

Those in the sporting world are asked to hold up a white card, which is designed to symbolise a message of hope and solidarity.

The FIAS is encouraging sambists to participate in the #WhiteCard digital social media campaign by sharing #WhiteCard photos along with stories.

Sambists are being encouraged to hold up a white card to demonstrate hope and solidarity ©FIAS

"Peace and Sport is an international, neutral, and independent organization that promotes peace using the power of sport," a statement from the FIAS said.

"Years ago, they launched the #WhiteCard Campaign to celebrate and unite people worldwide for the common goals.

"FIAS has striven to maintain common targets with Peace and Sport and participates and supports various initiatives.

"Already for years, SAMBO community not only holds the #WhiteCard on April 6 but participates in charity programs, winning annual awards, and are presented as Peace and Sport Ambassadors."

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace was created by the United Nations General Assembly in August 2013 and supported by the International Olympic Committee from April 6 2014.

It commemorates the date of the inauguration of the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896.