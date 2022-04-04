Youth Sambo Championships held in Romania and North Macedonia

Romania and North Macedonia have become the latest countries to hold National Youth Sambo Championships.

The events will go a long way to selecting teams for this year's European Championships, due to take place in Novi Sad in Serbia from September 14 to 19.

In North Macedonia it was the city of Kočani which hosted competition.

Approximately 80 athletes took part, with champions crowned in eight men's weight categories and six women's divisions.

In Romania, capital Bucharest staged competition.

North Macedonia held Youth Sambo Championships to determine who will represent the country in international competitions ©FIAS

Some 107 sambists from 15 clubs fought for medals, organisers report.

CS Unirea, CSM Baia Mare and CSM Pitesti each boasted three champions at the end of the event.

Olga Maleiko, who won women's under-68-kilogram gold at the 2020 World Sambo Championships in Novi Sad, was on hand to award medals.

Ex-European sambo champion Daniel Natea, a Rio 2016 Olympian in judo, also helped with the medal presentation.