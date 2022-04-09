Michaela Röhrbein, who has taken over as the new director of sports development at the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), is hoping to create “resilient framework conditions for exercise” with the hope of inspiring a new fitness boom in the country.

"At the end of the day, for me, this development plan for sport is also about making our society more interested in exercise again - like the keep-fit movement in the 1970s and 80s," Röhrbein said.

"Half of Germany jogged along the fitness trails and it was good for us! It is necessary to restore such a spirit."

She has also called upon politicians to act on their discussions about mass sports programs and gave the suggestion that they build a national centre for the promotion of physical activity.

"Especially after the pandemic, it is important to get Germany moving again.

"The sports clubs offer the best platform for this.

"They have shown how creative and innovative they are.

Michaela Röhrbein has urged DOSB members to use their power and voice to "overcome major sport, social and health policy challenges" ©Getty Images

"In addition, clubs are places of social interaction, participation and the promotion of democracy.

"This is more important than ever for our society."

Röhrbein also highlighted why municipal infrastructure for exercise needs further improvement and funding and said that DOSB should use its power and voice to "overcome major sport, social and health policy challenges".

In order to help achieve the goals of improving public fitness, Röhrbein has encouraged members of the DOSB and sports groups across Germany to step up.

"Because sport is the future," she concluded.