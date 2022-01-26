The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has vowed to support athletes who choose to speak out on social issues at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, insisting it does not "ignore the realities under which these very special major sporting events take place".

DOSB President Thomas Weikert and German Disabled Sports Association (DBS) counterpart Friedhelm Julius Beucher have issued a joint statement shortly before the Games, which are set to take place before a backdrop of criticism of China's record on human rights.

The International Olympic Committee has come under fire from some quarters over awarding the Games to China, and several Western nations - although no Germany - have joined a diplomatic boycott.

Several athletes have expressed unease at where the Games are taking place, and the DOSB has insisted it will support its delegation regardless of what stance - if any - they elect to take.

"We do not ignore the realities under which these very special major sporting events take place," the joint DOSB and DBS statement read.

"In close cooperation with the Federal Foreign Office and representatives of NGOs, we enabled the members of Team D and Team D Paralympics to get their own picture of the socio-political situation in China.

"As the head of the delegation on site, we will always protect our athletes, regardless of whether they want to comment on non-sporting topics or not.

"Blaming athletes for where these Games are now taking place would not be fair."

The hosting of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in China has led to criticism from campaigners ©Getty Images

China has been accused of committing a "genocide" against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, which was given by the United States as the primary for it announcing a diplomatic boycott of the Games which has since been joined by allies including Canada, Australia, Belgium and New Zealand.

Beijing denies the charge, claiming internment camps are training centres designed to stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism.

China's clampdown on protests in Hong Kong, actions in Tibet, restrictions on free expression and the plight of tennis player Peng Shuai have also fuelled criticism of the nation hosting the Olympics and Paralympics.

"Organised sport in Germany with its umbrella organisations German Olympic Sports Confederation and German Disabled Sports Association stands for value-based sport," the joint statement also said.

"For us, in addition to aspects such as tolerance, diversity, integration, inclusion, integrity, fair play and much more, this naturally also includes the application of general human rights."

The DOSB underlined that it is prioritising its athletes at Beijing 2022, and will do all it can to help them realise their Olympic dreams.