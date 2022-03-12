The German OIympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has called for regional organisations in the country to not use sports facilities for refugee accommodation, calling for more suitable shelter to be found.

Yesterday, the governing body for sport wrote a letter to the German Association of Cities, the German Association of Towns and Municipalities and the German District Association; appealing for these places to be kept for activity.

"The positive examples of the cities of Cologne and Düsseldorf show that people who have fled can also be housed in well-equipped alternative locations, thus avoiding the closure of sports halls," said DOSB.

"For humanitarian reasons, sports halls are largely unsuitable as medium or long-term mass accommodation, as the experience from the refugee phase in 2015 has shown.

"The DOSB, its member organizations and the sports clubs face the humanitarian consequences of the war in Ukraine, welcome those seeking refuge and organise help and support.

"At the same time, however, it is important that the clubs can continue to carry out their diverse sports activities.

"Clubs are dependent on modern and functional sports rooms in order to be able to offer sports and exercise and to be able to provide their social integration services."

Germany's sports clubs have already been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years ©Getty Images

DOSB states around two thirds of all sports halls are run by local authorities, saying that these sports facilities being accessible are necessary to help with the integration of children and young people coming to the country.

"Since skills for overcoming psychosocially stressful experiences and situations are also conveyed in sport, the possibilities for support for those seeking refuge would be limited if sports halls were once again designated as refugee accommodation across the board," added DOSB in a statement.

The latest refugee migration to Germany comes from Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia last month, with the conflict ongoing.

As of Wednesday (March 9), just over 80,000 Ukrainians have registered in Germany.

Germany's Interior Ministry has confirmed 300,000 private homes have been offered up by the public to assist with the housing of the refugees.