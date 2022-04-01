FIFA World Cup 2022 comes one step closer as draw takes place in Qatar

FIFA's highest-ranked men's side Brazil have drawn Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in one of the tougher pools although no clear group of death has emerged.

The five-time champions have gone undefeated during qualifying and with the likes of Neymar, Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha in form for the national side, Brazil are tipped to go far in Qatar.

Serbia have excited fans throughout their qualifying campaign with six wins, two draws and no losses seeing them finish in pole position in front of Portugal.

Meanwhile Switzerland and Cameroon both feature potentially game-changing players and could cause an upset.

The latter boast Africa Cup of Nations 2021 top goal scorer Vincent Aboubakar who found the net eight times.

Group F is headlined by Belgium, who dropped to second in the world rankings yesterday, as they look to better their third-place finish from the 2018 tournament.

They are followed by the runners-up from four years ago Croatia who, despite plummeting to 16th in the world rankings, still feature a dangerous squad.

Morocco, who reached the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals in January, and Canada make up the rest of the quartet.

A rematch of Uruguay and Ghana's infamous 2010 clash, is in store in Group H with Portugal and South Korea also drawn in that group.

The pair met at the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa.

In the last minute of extra time, Asamoah Gyan had directed a header that was bound for goal and would have won Ghana the match if not for Uruguay's Luis Suárez parrying the ball off the line.

Suárez was sent off and Ghana were awarded a penalty that Gyan struck off the crossbar.

Uruguay then won the subsequent penalty shoot-out to deny Ghana their first semi-final appearance at the tournament.

The Netherlands will be breathing a sigh of relief as they miss out on the tournament's top sides in Group A.

Louis van Gaal's side were in pot two but were drawn into host country Qatar's group along with 46th-ranked Ecuador.

Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal complete the Group A line-up.

European heavyweights Spain and Germany are due to meet in Group E but face lower ranked opponents in Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand.

Reigning champions France are once again favoured to go all the way and are expected to progress from Group D made up of Denmark, Tunisia, and either Australia or the United Arab Emirates.

Group B features some interesting matchups with the United States and Iran, featuring alongside 2018 semi-finalists England and one of Wales, Scotland, and Ukraine.

Finalists in 2014 Argentina are set to meet Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18, with the hosts Qatar set to play Ecuador in the first match of the tournament at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.