More than 800,000 tickets sold for FIFA World Cup 2022 during first phase

A total of 804,186 tickets have been sold during the first sales phase for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar before the next period opens on April 5.

Home fans in Qatar were the top buyers, followed by those in the United States, England, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates.

The first-come, first-served phase also saw a surge of interest from Germany, India, Brazil, Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Individual match tickets were the most popular products on offer, with those for the opening and final matches particularly sought after, buts fans also bagged team-specific and four-stadium ticket packages.

People that missed out on tickets in the first phase will have another chance on Tuesday April 5 at 10am GMT.

With almost all of the slots for the tournament now filled, today will see the highly anticipated draw take place for the event scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18.

Tickets for the opening matches and the final, due to be held in the Lusail Iconic Stadium, were the most popular during the first phase of sales ©Getty Images

Subsequently, fans will be able to see where and when their team is playing before applying for tickets in the next sales phase.

Brazil, who have leapfrogged Belgium into the world number one spot, are in pot one of the draw alongside Qatar, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal and the Belgians.

British actor Idris Elba will be presenting the draw alongside sports broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury.

"I've been on many stages before, but this will be a very special one," said Elba.

"I’m delighted to present this beautiful show to the world, together with Reshmin.

"It will be a classic show and somewhat daring."

Former world cup winners Cafu of Brazil and Germany's Lothar Matthäus have been confirmed as two of the eight assistants for today's draw which takes place in the Qatari capital at 7pm local time.