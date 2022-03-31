Cafu and Matthäus among guests for FIFA World Cup draw in Doha

Former winners Cafu and Lothar Matthäus have been confirmed among the eight assistants for tomorrow's FIFA World Cup finals draw in Qatar's capital Doha.

Right-back Cafu twice won the competition representing Brazil in 1994 and 2002, and finished as a runner-up in 1998.

He looked back with fondness on his experience at men's international football's premier tournament.

"I am getting used to this, but it still gives me goosebumps," Cafu said.

"It is a sign that the World Cup is getting nearer.

"It is nearly 20 years since I became the last South American player to lift the World Cup and it is a memory I will always cherish.

"Playing at the World Cup, when your whole country comes to a standstill to watch the game, is incomparable."

He also featured at the draw for the last edition of the men's World Cup in Russia, and the 2014 edition in his native Brazil.

Matthäus won the 1990 FIFA World Cup captaining West Germany, and the European Championship in 1980.

The Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre is set to host tomorrow's FIFA World Cup group-stage draw ©Getty Images

Adel Ahmed MalAllah is set to provide representation for host nation Qatar at the draw.

He featured for the country at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics.

Nigeria's Atlanta 1996 Olympic gold medallist Jay-Jay Okocha, Tim Cahill of Australia, two-time Asian Games champion Ali Daei of Iran, Serbian Bora Milutinović and Rabah Madjer of Algeria are the other assistants.

The draw is due to be presented by the conducting team of Carli Lloyd, a two-time Olympic and Women's World Cup champion with the United States, former England men's international Jermaine Jenas and British-Jamaican sports presenter Samantha Johnson.

It is set to be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, which was also the venue for today's FIFA Congress.

Qatar 2022 is set to be the final men's World Cup featuring 32 teams, with an expansion to 48 teams already confirmed from the 2026 edition in the US, Canada and Mexico.

A total of 29 teams have qualified, with the remaining three places set to be decided in June following the conclusion of the playoffs.

France are the reigning world champions having beaten Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 final in Moscow.