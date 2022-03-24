Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee to dissolve and confirm final Games cost in June

The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will officially dissolve in June, when organisers are expected to confirm the final cost of hosting the Games.

The latest Tokyo 2020 Executive board meeting was held today.

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshirō Mutō said he expects the final costs to be "a little below the forecast in December last year", according to the Japanese news agency Kyodo.

Tokyo 2020 estimated in December the rescheduled Olympic and Paralympic Games cost $13.6 billion (£10.2 billion/€12 billion).

This represented a reduction of $1.8 billion (£1.3 billion/€1.6 billion) on their 2020 figure.

The version-five budget released by Tokyo 2020 last December estimated the Games would cost $15.4 billion (£11.39 billion/€13.2 billion).

Tokyo 2020 was set to cost around $13 billion (£9.7 billion/€10.8 billion) before the Games were postponed in March 2020.

Japan originally estimated the Games would cost $7 billion (£5 billion/€6 billion) when it won its bid to host the Olympics and Paralympics in 2013, being elected ahead of Istanbul and Madrid.

Mutō said the organising committee will officially dissolve in June, according to Kyodo News.

The full cost of the Games is also expected to be confirmed in June ©Getty Images

The Tokyo 2020 Board are expected to offer advice to the Organising Committee for the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Advice is also expected to be given to Sapporo 2030.

Sapporo has long been mooted as a leading contender to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The city published a draft Games plan this month.

Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto announced earlier this month that the Japanese city, which held the 1972 Winter Olympics, will not host a public vote on its bid.

Other contenders include 2010 hosts Vancouver in Canada and a Spanish bid by Pyrenees-Barcelona.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has yet to decide over whether to push ahead with a Salt Lake City bid for either 2030 or 2034.