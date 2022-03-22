IJF launches two new initiatives to help people affected by war in Ukraine

The International Judo federation (IJF) has launched two new initiatives to help people affected by Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

In response to the continued humanitarian crises from around the world, the IJF has posted a list of judo clubs in neighbouring nations which has started to help refugees and those who are offering judo lessons to refugee families.

More details on this initiative can be found here.

Another dedicated platform has been created where people will be allowed to donate to help those who are suffering.

To collect the funds, a separate bank account has been opened with the help of National Federations and other local organisations.

IJF has opened a new bank account to help support those in need ©IJF

"In 2021 the World Judo Day theme was 'Solidarity'," an IJF statement read.

"In 2022 it is 'Inclusion'.

"Today we have the possibility to show solidarity and to demonstrate how judo can promote the inclusion of refugees.

"By donating, we can all look towards peace.

"Thank you for your help and support."

World Judo Day has been celebrated each year since 2010.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been removed as IJF Honorary President, as the invasion of Ukraine continues.



