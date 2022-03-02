The International Judo Federation (IJF) has allowed Russian judoka to participate in its events under the governing body’s flag and anthem.

The IJF also announced today the cancellation of all its competitions in Russia, in edition to its decision last week to cancel the Kazan Grand Slam tournament, which was due to take place from May 20 to 22 in Kazan, Russia.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) advised International Federations on Monday (February 28) that athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus should be banned from all international sporting events, however the IJF said it did not believe the decision to sanction all Russian athletes was justified.

In a statement the organisation said: "As sporting events and sport itself promote peace and solidarity worldwide, we consider that those athletes who participate in international sporting events are promoting peace and international solidarity.

"On this basis, the global decision to sanction all Russian athletes, regardless of the different opinions many have expressed, is not considered to be justified.

"Any radical decision to obstruct the participation of athletes in sporting competitions would only continue the escalation of violence and nurture the feeling of injustice for those athletes who did not participate in any decision regarding the conflict.

"We cannot condemn the athletes for what is happening.

"Therefore, in line with the Olympic Charter and its fundamental principles, as the IJF did in the past during other difficult conflicts between certain states and nations, we will provide the Russian athletes with the opportunity to participate in IJF events only under the IJF flag, logo and anthem.

"Therefore, we can continue to guide all judo athletes from Russia in an appropriate direction and keep them far from any possibility to choose a path against their moral principles, taking into consideration the combat profile of our sport as well as its values.

"We encourage Russian athletes to pursue a dialogue with their judoka friends worldwide, to travel and to promote, at home and away, the Olympic values and the judo principles of mutual aid and prosperity."

The IJF stance is similar to the International Gymnastics Federation, which has banned the flags and anthems of Russia and Ukraine at its competitions, but allowed athletes from both countries to participate in its competitions.