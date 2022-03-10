Ezio Gamba has resigned as general secretary of the European Judo Union (EJU) following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Gamba’s resignation follows that of Russian Sergey Soloveychik as President of the EJU, who on February 27, resigned after 15 years in the position during an extraordinary online meeting and was replaced by Germany’s Otto Kneitinger.

The 63-year-old Italian, an Olympic gold medallist in the lightweight division at Moscow 1980, has been the coordinator and coach of the Russian men’s national team since 2009.

Gamba had been elected general secretary of the EJU in 2016 and he had re-appointed at the EJU Ordinary Congress in Istanbul in December.

"I cannot accept to remain immobile in the face of the current tragic events," Gamba told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But, at the same time, I cannot accept that the world of judo can be divided."

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Ezio Gamba after watching Tagir Khaibulaev win the Olympic gold medal in the men’s under-100 kilograms at London 2012 ©Getty Images

Gamba, who had also won an Olympic silver medal at Los Angeles 1984, was appointed to coach Russia after they failed to win an Olympic medal at Beijing 2008.

In a remarkable transformation, at London four years later they finished top of the medals table with three gold, a silver and bronze.

Among the winners was Tagir Khaibulaev in the men’s under-100 kilograms, who clinched his gold medal in a match watched at the ExCeL Exhibition Centre by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the sport’s best-known fan.

It was little wonder that Gamba was crowned Russia’s coach of the year and awarded the country’s Order of Friendship.

As a further award, in January 2016 Putin personally awarded Gamba Russian citizenship.

At Rio 2016, Russia finished third in the medals table with two gold and a silver.

At Tokyo 2020, competing as the Russian Olympic Committee, the team finished 13th on the medals table with three bronze.

Vladimir Putin personally awarded Ezio Gamba a Russian passport following the success of the judo team at London 2012 and Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

“I have never thought of a divided world of judo and if there is nothing else, I can do at the moment, I do the right thing I feel,” Gamba told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“My body, my mind and my heart will always remain at the disposal of the world of judo.”

In another fallout as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, the EJU have suspended the agreements of three Russian sponsors.

“The EJU is eager to emphasise, that the respective companies Zerno Zavolzhya Trading House, SMP Group and Fox Fly Film have been extremely helpful and sympathetic during this time,” the European governing body said in a statement on their website.