Vizer says IJF in "solidarity" with Ukraine but fears long-term situation if solution not found

International Judo Federation (IJF) President Marius Vizer has admitted he fears the current situation in Ukraine will negatively affect society for several years if the violence is not stopped soon.

The IJF last week announced it had suspended Vladimir Putin as its Honorary President following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"The International Judo Federation deplores the war taking place in Ukraine and we are in complete solidarity with the Ukrainian people," Vizer wrote in an open letter posted on the IJF website.

It has, like every other International Federation, removed its events from Russia and Belarus but will continue to allow athletes from those countries to continue to compete under a neutral banner.

Vizer warned the IJF will review the situation if the crisis worsens.

IJF President Marius Vizer has promised to offer humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian judo family following the invasion by Russia ©Getty Images

"All the Governments of the world are striving and hoping for successful negotiations that would allow to stop the violence against innocent people," he wrote.

"In order to achieve this, we do not wish to add violence on top of violence, nor to be part of it under any form.

"For example, the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron has a healthy stance on negotiations, and he has allowed a space for that.

"We are following this line of approach and should the situation require it, we will know how to take tougher measures.

"At present, understanding the fury that this invasion is provoking, we believe the most urgent thing to do is to help Ukrainian people and the world of judo is mobilized, numerous clubs are launching refugee welcome operations and material aid.

"We are engaging in this approach."

Kharkiv💔😭 Russian army destroy my country, my people, my cities… We will never forgive it💔 pic.twitter.com/UgiA3gva0c — Daria Bilodid (@DariaBilodid) March 2, 2022

The IJF has already offered $200,000 (£150,000/€183,000) in humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian judo family.

Ukraine's top judoka, Daria Bilodid, a two-time world champion in the under-48 kilograms category and Olympic bronze medallist, has been among several sportsmen and women from the country to use social media to draw attention to the situation.

"Violence in response to violence can only be a factor of aggravation and justification of the aggressors," Vizer wrote.

"Today, it is the moment for solidarity and unity, as opposed to divisions and segregations which would mark our existence in a negative way, for many years to come."

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced the IJF to postpone its Grand Slam in Tbilisi later this month.

The event, due to take place between March 25 and 27, has been postponed until June 3 to 5.

Another IJF Grand Slam is due to take place in Antalya the week after Tbilisi was originally scheduled, but that remains on the calendar for the moment.