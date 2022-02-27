The International Judo Federation (IJF) has suspended Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and ambassador following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian President and judo black belt was awarded Honorary President status by the global governing body in 2008, but it was retracted as the international sporting community continues to sanction the country for its recent military offensive.

"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr Vladimir Putin’s status as honorary President and ambassador of the International Judo Federation," an IJF statement read.

Putin was awarded the eighth dan in 2012 by the IJF, becoming the first Russia to reach that level.

The 69-year-old is a keen judoka and has co-authored a book titled "Judo: History, Theory, Practice" and produced an instructional DVD on the martial art in 2008 called "Let's Learn Judo with Vladimir Putin."

He is a regular visitor to IJF events, including the 2017 World Championships in Budapest and last year's edition also in the Hungarian capital.

Putin also attended the judo competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games where he sat alongside the then British Prime Minister David Cameron.

Vladimir Putin, upper centre, is an avid judoka and watched the sport at London 2012 with then British Prime Minister David Cameron, upper right, and International Judo Federation President Marius Vizer ©Getty Images

Chelyabinsk in Russia hosted the IJF World Championships in 2014, while the nation has also been a regular stop for the World Judo Tour.

This year's Kazan Grand Slam had already been cancelled by the IJF in light of the invasion of Ukraine.

Boris Rotenberg is on the list of people sanctioned by Britain last week and is a judo training partner of Putin's.

The Russian oligarch is worth an estimated $1 billion (£735 million/€882 million) mainly down to his co-ownership of the StroyGazMontazh group which is the largest construction company for gas pipelines and electrical power supply lines in Russia.

The company was involved in construction projects for the 2014 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Sochi.

Rotenberg is listed as one of the Russian Judo Federation's vice-presidents while his brother Arkady is first vice-president.

Vladimir Putin has been ostracised by the International Judo Federation and the global sporting community following Russia's attack on Ukraine ©Getty Images

The Russian attack, ordered by Putin, has prompted the International Olympic Committee to call for all sporting events in Russia and Belarus - which is assisting in the military operation - to be moved or cancelled.

Russian forces have entered Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, but again failed to seize control of capital Kyiv overnight.

Hundreds have been killed in the conflict so far, including civilians, with thousands more injured.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed martial law and urged citizens to take up arms against the Russians.

The Government has handed out 18,000 machine guns to volunteers who are tasked with defending Kyiv, while also pleading with civilians to make Molotov cocktails to aid the effort.

The European Judo Union has cancelled events in Tula and Orenburg in response to Russia's actions.