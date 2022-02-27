The German Boxing Association (DBV) has announced that they are willing to take a 33-member Ukrainian team to travel with them to Germany after their campaign at the Strandja Memorial tournament in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia ended.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has announced their support for the move, which was taken after coordinating with the Federal Foreign Office and the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

The team, consisting of athletes, trainers and supervisors is also set to take part in a DBV training course scheduled to be held from February 28 to March 23 at their training base in Heidelberg.

Als Zeichen der Anteilnahme und Solidarität mit den Opfern des Krieges in der Ukraine empfiehlt der DOSB seinen 90.000 Sportvereinen die Durchführung einer Schweigeminute an diesem Wochenende.https://t.co/xHFJK6k4nD — DOSB (@DOSB) February 25, 2022

"It is important to us that we help our Ukrainian sports comrades directly and unbureaucratically in this emergency," Erich Dreke, President of DBV said.

"I am also pleased about the great sympathy and willingness to support our project in ministries and authorities."

DOSB chief executive Torsten Burmester also highlighted how the DBV has set the standard for humanitarian sport.

"In this situation, as organized sport, we can provide quick, concrete help that goes directly to the athletes," Burmester said.