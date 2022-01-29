DOSB appoints two members to group investigating crisis at organisation in 2021

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has appointed two members to a commission investigating the events which contributed to the downfall of former President Alfons Hörmann.

Christa Thiel and Clemens Basdorf have been appointed to the group, which is looking into what occurred within the organisation after an anonymous letter in May triggered the departure of Hörmann.

The letter claimed there was a "culture of fear" within the organisation under Hörmann’s leadership, with some staff said to have been brought "mentally and psychologically over the limits of what they could take".

The investigation will include a "legal classification/evaluation of the actions of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors", the DOSB said.

A "classification/evaluation of the actions of the Presidium and Board according to the good governance regulations applicable to the DOSB" will also take place.

Allegations were also made in the letter that objects were thrown at employees, while Hörmann was criticised for having allegedly not worn a mask at meetings in breach of COVID-19 rules.

Former DOSB Board member Karin Fehres, who left the organisation last November, said she received a letter calling for her to confess to writing the anonymous document.

It was reportedly suggested Fehres could face a criminal complaint if she did not admit to writing it.

The DOSB Ethics Commission subsequently called for early elections in December, prompting Hörmann to announce he was stepping down from the post.

Former International Table Tennis Federation President Thomas Weikert was elected to succeed Hörmann as President.

The crisis also led to the departure of DOSB chief executive Veronika Rücker, who officially left her role at the end of last year.

Rücker was replaced by Torsten Burmester, the former secretary general of the German Disabled Sports Association.