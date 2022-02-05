Germany’s three-time Olympic champion Eric Frenzel has confirmed a positive COVID-19 test at Beijing 2022 in a further blow to the Nordic combined competition at the Games.

Frenzel posted a photo on Instagram, which appeared to show him being taken to an isolation facility.

"Not the start I was hoping for here in Beijing," Frenzel wrote.

"Covid positive.

"Then let's hope for the best to get out of isolation here pretty soon."

The 33-year-old Frenzel has won the men’s individual normal hill title in the past two Winter Olympics at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018, but looks set to miss the Beijing 2022 event on Wednesday (February 9)

His team-mate Terence Weber has also tested positive for COVID-19, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) added.

The DOSB confirmed skeleton and ice hockey athletes have also been impacted in their delegation.

"In the case of Eric Frenzel and Terence Weber (Nordic Combined), the re-tests carried out on Thursday evening confirmed the results of the samples taken at the airport," a DOSB statement read.

"According to suspicion, the athletes had already been separated from their sub-team.

"There are currently no so-called close contacts with either of them.

"Team D and the sub-team are in constant contact with Frenzel and Weber.

"The four other suspected cases from the skeleton and ice hockey sub-teams have not been confirmed after two re-tests.

"In addition to Frenzel and Weber, ice skater Nolan Seegert from Team D is currently in isolation in a hotel in Beijing after confirmed positive tests."

The men’s individual Nordic combined event looks set to take place without defending Olympic champion Frenzel and the reigning world champion Jarl Magnus Riiber.

Norwegian star Riiber saw a positive COVID-19 test confirmed yesterday, while several team-mates were identified as close contacts.

The Norwegian delegation has expressed hope Riiber could return for large hill and team competitions later in the Games.