Soloveychik resigns as European Judo Union President following Russian invasion of Ukraine

Sergey Soloveychik has resigned as European Judo Union (EJU) President in the wake of Russia invading Ukraine.

Soloveychik is Russian and had led the EJU since 2007.

"I believe that to maintain unity within our ranks, I have to resign as President of the European Judo Union," Soloveychik wrote.

"You've known me for years, and no one doubts that my heart belongs to judo.

"But it is equally true that it belongs to my homeland, Russia.

"We, judoka, must always be loyal to our principles."

German official Otto Kneitinger has been voted in as Interim President by the EJU Executive Committee.

Soloveychik said in a resignation letter that Europe was "faced with a situation unprecedented in its tragedy" and that "we pray to God for the end of human suffering", but did not condemn Russia and Belarus invading neighbouring Ukraine.

Russia has already been stripped of the right to stage several judo tournaments ©IJF

More than 210 Ukrainian citizens have been killed, according to Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

In excess of 350,000 people have fled the country, while Russia and Belarus have suffered military losses in the thousands.

Much of the international community has condemned the invasion and Russia has been met with sporting sanctions, including having a World Judo Tour event in Kazan cancelled and two EJU competitions also called off.

The International Olympic Committee has called on Russia and Belarus - which is aiding in the invasion - to be stripped of all remaining sporting events.

It also wants the countries' flags and anthems banned from all sport.

Soloveychik was last re-elected in 2020.

The global governing body, the International Judo Federation, yesterday suspended Russia's President Vladimir Putin's tittles of Honorary President and ambassador.

Putin remains listed as the EJU's Honorary President on its website.

More follows.