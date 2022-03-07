The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has formed nine Commissions as part of its strategic plan over the next two years, leading the country towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Some of these launched are the Gender, Elite Athlete Performance, Medical and Marketing Commissions.

Others created were the Strategy and Performance, NOC-K Institute, Sports and Active Society, Sports and Sustainability, and Youth Commissions.

"In order to accomplish this ambitious dream, the Executive and the secretariat require the input and collaboration from other stakeholders beyond our walls," said NOC-K President Paul Tergat.

"We want to tap and exploit the incredible knowledge and experiences from citizens of this country who want to make a difference in our sports and the Olympic Movement, for that matter that is why you were all precisely chosen."

NOC-K said the bodies were formed to be "transformational", "impactful" and for legacy,

It also hoped that it would lead to an increase in participation for Paris 2024.

NOC-K President Paul Tergat said the formation of the Commissions was necessary for their "ambitious dream" ©Getty Images

"The board is challenging you to leave a footprint in sports in the year 2022-2024," said NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku.

"The key thing is to always remember that the athlete is at the centre of everything.

"Look towards leaving a legacy that goes beyond this term.

"65 per cent of the nominations were done by the federations while 35 per cent was done by the secretariat and the executive board having tapped into their expertise and technical knowledge and experiences to help us deliver on the expectations of athletes and sports fraternity."

Kenya won four golds, four silvers and two bronzes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for 19th on the medal table.

The nation's best performance at the Games came at Seoul 1988 and Beijing 2008 where they finished 13th.

Kenya took 85 athletes to Tokyo last year, four down from the record 89 at Rio 2016.