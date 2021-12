Tergat unopposed for re-election as National Olympic Committee of Kenya President

Paul Tergat is set to be re-elected unopposed as National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President candidates for the Executive Committee positions were announced.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) confirmed the list of candidates standing.

Tergat was confirmed as the sole nominee for the NOC-K Presidency.

The former marathon world record holder and double Olympic silver medallist originally assumed the position in 2017.

He succeeded Kipchoge Keino, a double Olympic gold medallist, who had been chairman since 1999.

Tergat’s key task was to rebuild the image of the organisation, which had seen its reputation tarnished by a financial scandal involving the Kenyan delegation at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) member is now set to serve a second term in charge of the NOC-K.

Elections had initially been scheduled to take place last year but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three candidates have been confirmed as standing for the first deputy president position.

Kenya Judo Federation representative Shadrack Maluki, Kenya Rugby director John Kilonzo and Kenya Hockey Union President Nashon Randiek are in contention for the role.

Kenya Volleyball Federation official Waithaka Kioni, who served as the country’s Chef de Mission at Tokyo 2020, will stand for re-election as second deputy president.

Kioni will face the challenge of former world marathon record holder Tegla Loroupe.

Paul Tergat was first elected as the organisation's President in 2017 ©Getty Images

Three candidates are standing for the secretary general position, including incumbent Francis Paul.

Current deputy secretary general Francis Mutuku and Kenya Table Tennis Association President Andrew Mudibo have also been confirmed as candidates.

Incumbent Anthony Kariuki and Moses Mbuthia are standing for the treasurer position.

Shoaib Vayani, James Chacha, Francis Karugu, Paul Otula, Winnie Kamau, June Waweru and Barnaba Korir are among candidates for the Executive Committee.

Four National Federations have been barred from having candidates or votes in the election.

Disputes involving the badminton, football, golf and swimming federations led to the bodies being prevented from participating in the elections.

The elections are due to take place on December 9.