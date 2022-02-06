Participants at the National Olympic Committee of Kenya's (NOC-K) Agnes Tirop Conference have vowed to tackle gender-based violence, plus make sport safer and more inclusive.

The Gender Welfare and Equity in Sports Conference in Diani was named in honour of Tirop, who was stabbed to death at her home at the age of 25 in October.

Her husband Emmanuel Ibrahim Rotich has been charged with her murder and has pleaded not guilty in court.

Athletes, officials, coaches and representatives from the Kenyan Government, international sports organisations and non-governmental organisations attended the three-day conference.

According to the state-run Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), an update on the progress made on the Ministerial Committee on Gender Welfare in Sports' report is expected after 100 days.

The report was presented by chairperson Catherine Ndereba, who won two silver medals representing Kenya in the women's marathon at the Olympic Games, to Kenya's Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed at the start of the conference.

"Attaining gender equity in sports is a pre-condition for levelling the playing field and advancing inclusivity in the sports industry," Mohammed was quoted by the KBC.

"We have agreed that we are going to meet in 100 days' time and at that time we will take stock of where we are, of how many of the recommendations made in the report has been implemented or are being implemented."

At the conference, Ndereba insisted: "The recent Death of Agnes Tirop has reminded us to come up with Committees to help us promote inclusivity."

Long-distance running legend and back-to-back men's marathon Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge called for action to be taken to make sport safe for all.

"We need to instil the right character to our sportsmen and women and youths in general," he said.

The NOC-K's secretary general Francis Mutuku called for greater investment in women's sport in Kenya to build on existing successes.

"Women's teams have proved to perform exemplary well despite their myriad of challenges, the Starlets, Vihiga Queens, the Malkia Strikers, the rugby and basketball women's teams - the Lionesses - the women's hockey teams, showing that if more resources are put into their development, they can do great exploits," Mutuku commented.

Representatives from major companies were also present at the conference.

One of those was Mylotto Kenya chief executive Joan Mwaura, who urged corporate firms to do more to help fund women's sport.

Kenya's two-time Olympic medallist Catherine Ndereba chairs the Ministerial Committee on Gender Welfare in Sports, which presented a report to Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed at the start of the conference ©Getty Images

"Corporates can support sport more and can be champions to end GBV [gender-based violence] in sports, what needs to be done is to ensure that women are profiled, that women are marketed as much as we mark Her struggles did not end there," Mwaura said.

"Like countless women worldwide, she was the victim of domestic violence."

The United Nations' deputy secretary general Amina J. Mohammed also delivered a video message to the Agnes Tirop Conference, in which discussed ways to tackle gender-based violence.

"Her tragic death, at just 25 years old, forces us all to recognise that even for our superheroes, gender-based abuse is a reality," Mohammed commented.

"Violence against women and girls is the world’s most pervasive and pressing human rights issue today - affecting one in every three women in the world.

"Addressing gender-based violence, discrimination and abuse in sport and society requires a shift in attitudes, the direct engagement of national governments - as we see here in Kenya - and commitments across the full spectrum of sports authorities - from local clubs to national teams to international associations.

"Let us honour Agnes Tirop’s memory by creating a world of equality, dignity and opportunity for girls and women everywhere."

Tirop was twice a bronze medallist in the women's 10,000 metres at the World Athletics Championships, and in September last year broke the women's-only 10 kilometres world record with a time of 30min 1sec in Herzogenaurach in Germany.