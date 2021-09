National Olympic Committee of Kenya elections must "demonstrate sobriety", says President

Scheduled to take place next month, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) elections must "demonstrate sobriety", President Paul Tergat has said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will preside over the elections, which are due to take place next month.

NOC-K affiliate members were invited to nominate an electoral body earlier this year, with the IEBC now officially announced.

The IEBC will focus on holding transparent and inclusive elections as potential candidates and voters were shown the basic requirements to participate by the IEBC.

NOC-K President Paul Tergat expressed his eagerness to ensure the elections were conducted properly and with due diligence.

"We must, without exception, exercise and demonstrate sobriety, maturity, and mutual respect in every engagement and deliberations while we do our legitimate canvassing for votes," said Tergat, as reported by Capital Sports.

Kenya's Rio 2016 Chef de Mission Stephen arap Soi was convicted of corruption and sentenced to 10 years in prison or a KES103 million fine ©Getty Images

The NOC-K election cycle runs in tandem with the Olympiad.

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics delayed by a year, the NOC-K elections were also pushed back to 2021.

National Federations were mostly represented by their respective Presidents and secretary generals.

In July, Tergat, who is an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, was re-elected as NOC-K President as he stood unopposed.

The NOC-K avoided a suspension prior to Tokyo 2020.

Last week, former Kenyan Sports Minister Hassan Wario and Chef de Mission for Rio 2016 Stephen arap Soi were convicted of embezzling KES55 million (£362,000/$500,000/€424,000) during the Olympics in Brazil.

Wario and Soi were sentenced to six and 10 years in respectively, or they can pay a fine of KES 3.6 million (£24,000/$33,000/€29,000) or KES 103 million (£684,000/$935,000/€797,000) respectively.