Incumbents dominated the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) elections, with acting general secretary Francis Mutuku winning the vote to assume the role on a permanent basis and Paul Tergat re-elected President unopposed.

The NOC-K elections were due to be held last year, but had been delayed until 2021 in response to the COVID-19 crisis and postponement of Tokyo 2020.

Tergat, an International Olympic Committee member and double Olympic silver medallist over 10,000 meters, has led the NOC-K since 2017.

With the former marathon world record-holder running unopposed, the drama was saved for other polls.

Mutuku won the vote for secretary general, receiving 18 of the 25 votes cast, per Capital FM.

Kenya Table Tennis Association President Andrew Mudibo received five votes and Francis Kanyiri two.

The first and second vice-presidents - respectively Shadrack Maluki and Waithaka Kioni - kept their posts.

Maluki is African Judo Union chairman and leads the Kenya Judo Federation, while Kioni was Kenya's Chef de Mission at Tokyo 2020 and is Kenya Volleyball Federation President.

Mohammed Shwahib Abdulghani was elected deputy secretary general, Eliud Kariuki treasurer, and Paul Agali Otula, Barnaba Korir and Winnie Wangui all won places on the Executive Committee.

Parvi Rawal won the election to be a women's representative on the Executive Committee.

Two athletes' representative posts were also confirmed through uncontested votes as well.

Hellen Obiri, a 5,000m silver medallist at Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016 and the reigning world champion over the distance, is the women's athlete representative.

Humphrey Kayange, who is in the World Rugby Hall of Fame, is the men's athlete representative.

Kenya won 10 medals at Tokyo 2020 - more than any other African nation.

Four of those medals were gold, and all of Kenya's medals were won in athletics.