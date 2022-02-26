Figure skater Kamila Valieva has been awarded the Order of Friendship by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Valieva helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to earn gold in the figure skating team event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, but an asterisk remains alongside this result as the 15-year-old became embroiled in a doping controversy at the Games.

Valieva was only cleared to compete in the women's singles event by a Court of Arbitration for Sport panel, which opted against reimposing a provisional suspension for a failed drug test.

The sample in question was provided on December 25 and contained the banned substance trimetazidine, although it was only reported as positive by a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited lab on February 8 after the conclusion of the team event.

She missed out on the podium in the women's singles, finishing in fourth, and the ROC could be stripped of its team gold should Valieva be found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation.

Women's singles figure skating gold medallist Anna Shcherbakova has also been awarded the Order ©Getty Images

Russia's official state news agency TASS reported that Valieva and her ROC figure skating team mates Alexander Gallyamov, Mark Kondratyuk, Anastasia Mishina, Victoria Sinitsina and Anna Shcherbakova were awarded the Order of Friendship, while Nikita Katsalapov received the Order of Honour and Alexander Trusova the first class Order of Merit for the Fatherland.

Treble cross-country skiing gold medallist Alexander Bolshunov was granted the Order of Alexander Nevsky.

Cross-country skiers Natalya Nepryaeva, Tatyana Sorina, Veronika Stepanova, Yulia Stupak, Sergei Ustyugov and Alexei Chervotkin have also been honoured with the Order of Friendship, while Denis Spitsov received the Order of Honour.

Ski jumper Irina Avvakumova, speed skater Daniil Aldoshkin and the ROC's men's ice hockey team have also been honoured.

The ROC won six gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals at Beijing 2022.