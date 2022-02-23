ISU Council set to hold first meeting since Valieva controversy at Beijing 2022

The International Skating Union (ISU) is set to hold its first Council meeting tomorrow since the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the situation involving Kamila Valieva.

There has been significant fallout from the figure skating action in the Chinese capital, where 15-year-old Russian Olympic Committee athlete Valieva was at the centre of a doping controversy after contributing to a gold medal effort in the team event.

Valieva, the strong pre-Games favourite, left the ice in tears after missing out on the women's singles podium.

She had been cleared to compete by Court of Arbitration for Sport panel, which opted against reimposing a provisional suspension for a failed drug test.

The situation sparked further questions over the suitability of figure skating's minimum age limit of 15.

A vote is set to be held at the ISU Congress in Phuket, scheduled for June 6 to 10, on whether to raise the minimum age limit in figure skating.

"The International Federation confirms that the Council has decided to write a proposal to raise the minimum age to 17 for all disciplines of figure skating," it told Agence France-Presse.

A two-thirds majority would be required for the motion to pass, and a detailed proposal is expected to be published on April 30.

IOC President Thomas Bach gave International Federations "food for thought" on imposing age limits at the Olympics at a press briefing dominated by the Kamila Valieva controversy ©Getty Images

During the ISU Council's last meeting on January 20, it was agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic situation would be reviewed at tomorrow's online gathering.

This was with a view to determining whether the Congress in Phuket scheduled for June 6 to 10 could take place as planned or alternative arrangements are required, and whether future meetings can take place in person.

Previous moves to increase the minimum age from 15 to 17 have failed, including a proposal at the 2018 Congress.

The issue came to the fore again in 2020 following the death of Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya at the age of 20, who was born in Russia and competed for Australia at Pyeongchang 2018.

However, last year's Congress was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a press briefing held following the women's singles figure skating competition, International Olympic Committee President said imposing an age limit on competitors at the Olympics was something that needs to be considered.

"There are issues to be addressed," the IOC President commented.

"This concerns the issues of minors in senior competition.

The Dutch President of the ISU Jan Dijkema is set to step down at the Congress in June ©Getty Images

"We have already started in the IOC Executive Board to think about, but this needs careful deliration and consultation on two fronts.

"One is with regards to WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency), to see whether there is the need to adapt the rules.

"The other stakeholders are the International Federations over whether the establishment of minimum age of participation is an appropriate measure.

"This is for the International Federations, but we will initiate such consideration and give them food for thought."

The IOC does not set a specific age limit for the Olympics, and has in recent years made a move towards making the Games more youthful and gender-balanced.

Biathlon is the Winter Olympic sport with the highest minimum age limit at 22.

The ISU Council features 13 members, including President Jan Dijkema.

The Dutch official is set to step down at the Congress in June after six years at the helm.