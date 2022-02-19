Meyers Taylor chosen to carry US flag at Beijing 2022 Closing Ceremony after recovering from COVID-19

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor has been chosen to carry the United States flag the Closing Ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games here tomorrow.

She had been elected to carry the flag at the Opening Ceremony on February 4, but was prevented from doing so after testing positive for COVID-19.

Speed skater Brittany Bowe acted as "honorary" flagbearer.

It will be the third consecutive Winter Olympic Games where a woman has carried the American flag at the Closing Ceremony, following ice hockey silver medallist Julie Chu at Sochi 2014 and cross-country gold medallist Jessie Diggins at Pyeongchang 2018.

"I was so honoured to be named the Opening Ceremony flagbearer, but after not being able to carry the flag, it’s even more humbling to lead the United States at the Closing Ceremony,” Meyers Taylor said.

She was released from isolation in time to compete in the inaugural Olympic monbob event where she won silver.

The 37-year-old from California had previously competed at Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018, winning two silver medals and a bronze.

Brittany Bowe was the "honorary flagbearer" for the US in the Opening Ceremony, filling in for Elana Meyers Taylor after she was forced into isolation by COVID-19 ©Getty Images

The flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony was again chosen by the other members of the US Team.

"Congratulations to my fellow Team USA athletes on all their success in Beijing," Meyers Taylor added.

"I'm looking forward to carrying the flag with my teammates by my side and closing out these Games,"

The US are currently third in the overall medals table with a total of 23, including eight gold.

Meyers-Taylor will be the first bobsledder to carry the Stars and Stripes at the Closing Ceremony since Brian Shimer did so at Salt Lake City 2002.

She is the second American elected as both Opening and Closing Ceremony flgabearer after fellow slider Jack Heaton at the 1948 Olympics in St Moritz.