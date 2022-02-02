Speed skater Brittany Bowe is set to carry the United States flag at Friday’s (February 4) Opening Ceremony after bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, the original choice to carry the Stars and Stripes, tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to isolate.

Bowe will now join 2018 curling gold medallist John Shuster and "will walk on behalf of" Meyers Taylor, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said.

Meyers Taylor and Shuster finished first in a poll of US athletes to choose the flagbearers, while Bowe was the second woman.

Bowe, who won team pursuit bronze at Pyeongchang 2018, has been designated "honorary" flagbearer.

"It’s funny, because I actually spoke with Elana earlier that day, knowing she had tested positive for COVID," Bowe told the Today show on NBC.

"So then to get called into the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee room for a phone call, and then it was Elana on the phone, presenting me with the honour of carrying the flag on her behalf.

"What an honour, a privilege.

"For once, completely at a loss for words."

In a statement Bowe added: "Taking on this responsibility is the honour of a lifetime, and I will proudly carry the American flag on behalf of Elana, her family, and all of Team USA.”

Training for the Olympics in an isolation facility. Doing everything possible to recover and still be ready to race! pic.twitter.com/z657Gd4iR6 — Elana Meyers Taylor OLY (@eamslider24) February 2, 2022

Meyers Taylor, who has won two silver medals and a bronze in her Olympic career, was set for her fourth Games

The 37-year-old still hopes to be cleared to compete.

Meyers Taylor said Bowe was "very deserving of the opportunity" carry the US flag at the Opening Ceremony.

"She is an incredible person with an exemplary character, and I'm excited to watch her and John lead Team USA at the Opening Ceremony," Meyers Taylor added.

The American team will be the 56th to enter the stadium as the order is determined by the Chinese alphabet.

Bowe and Shuster will not lower the flag as they pass the tribune of honour as part of a longstanding American Olympic tradition which insists that "this flag dips for no earthly king."

It is said to date back to the 1908 Olympics in London.