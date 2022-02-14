The Discovery channel has revealed that their streaming audience for the discovery+ and Eurosport digital services are already eight-times better than those achieved at Pyeongchang 2018.

Nearly three-quarters of a billion streaming minutes have been accessed on Discovery’s subscription services so far, more than 18-times higher than Pyeongchang 2018 at the same period.

"The audience and engagement growth we have experienced during the opening stage of the Games really demonstrates the additional value Discovery brings to its audiences and partners," Discovery President of Sports Andrew Georgiou said.

"Through our network of free to-air, Eurosport, discovery+ and free digital and social platforms, we are driving more people to our Olympic content for longer."

The network claimed viewers were watching 29 per cent longer than for Pyeongchang 2018.

"This is also a testament to the outstanding coverage being delivered, the powerful stories we are telling focused on local heroes at their core, together with innovative technology, and our exceptional line-up of the most credible team of experts in sport," Georgiou said.

In Scandinavia, where Discovery is both the pay-television and free-to-air broadcaster, they have described the audience as "stellar".

In Norway, 87 per cent of the audience is watching on linear broadcasts.

Sweden recorded 83 per cent viewership, while it was 71 per cent in Finland.

Many of the Nordic events are starting around 10am in Scandinavia.

"The Olympics are off to a strong start across all our platforms," Jean-Briac Perrette, Discovery streaming and international chief executive said.

"It is also reaffirming the power and value of integrating sports into our discovery+ entertainment service.

"As well as attracting a significant number of new discovery+ subscribers, sports broadens its appeal throughout the whole household and provides to consumers an even greater, more retentive value proposition."