European rights holder Discovery has unveiled its coverage plans for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, with its Cube studio that featured prominently at Pyeongchang 2018 and Tokyo 2020 set to take centre stage once again.

This is the third of four Olympics covered under Discovery's existing deal with the International Olympic Committee, and it is set to deliver content from Beijing 2022 to 50 territories across Europe in 19 different languages.

Live action is to be shown through its subscription channels, with every event streamed through the discovery+ app and some coverage sublicensed to free-to-air broadcasters.

The Cube for Beijing 2022 is portrayed as a mountain hideaway, and is to feature virtual avatars specific to each sport on the programme at the Games to enable experts to closely scrutinise athletes' movements and performances.

Senior vice-president of content and production at Discovery Scott Young described the Cube as "a phenomenal piece of kit" that would enable the broadcaster to "bring the Olympics to life".

"The Cube has been completely reimagined and expanded for Beijing 2022 and will be the ultimate storytelling tool," Young explained.

"An eye-catching part of our coverage, we see it as sitting at the forefront of broadcast innovation by combining cinematic vision and gaming technology to revolutionise sports presentation and analysis.

"The studio is all about helping our talented team of experts, presenters and producers tell the best stories in the most compelling way."

Discovery's team for Beijing 2022 is set to feature 107 winter sports experts and presenters, who between them have amassed 80 Olympic medals.

This includes five-time biathlon gold medallist Martin Fourcade of France, who was present at the launch of Discovery's coverage of the Games, as well as quadruple bobsleigh champion Kevin Kuske of Germany and Poland's double cross-country skiing champion Justyna Kowalczyk.

The Cube studio for Beijing 2022 is to be portrayed as a mountain hideaway ©Getty Images

Young said that this represented "the most decorated team we've ever had at any sporting event".

This year's Winter Olympics, which are due to officially open on February 4, are set to be held just six months after the Summer Games in Tokyo, which were postponed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discovery's President of Sports Andrew Georgiou admitted that the reduced time frame posed a challenge for Beijing 2022, but is confident that the broadcaster can build on its record engagement figures posted for the Games in the Japanese capital.

"It’s a huge commitment of time, effort and resources of Discovery and after the Tokyo success, all the great content we produced and all the stories that we told, we’ve learnt a lot," Georgiou said.

"We had 175 million different Europeans watching our coverage and it was amazing.

"The numbers we saw from Pyeongchang was a huge uplift and to be able to do it six months on from the Tokyo Games is unique, a challenge for sure, but also has a number of opportunities."

Georgiou claimed that the prominence of the discovery+ app at Tokyo 2020 was a major positive from its coverage, with the service to be available in Denmark, Finland, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom for Beijing 2022.

"One of the highlights for Discovery for the Tokyo Games was the launch of discovery+, such an important digital product for our business," said Georgiou.

"And using the Olympic Games to really announce in a way the introduction of sport onto that product, the Olympics did an amazing job and really got the product into the hands of a number of consumers.

"When we made the decision to put sport on discovery+, we saw people staying for longer.

"We saw people buy more annual passes than monthly passes.

"We saw when people engaged with the entertainment content as well as the sports content, they were four times more likely to renew with us."

Discovery's senior vice-president of content and production Scott Young described the coverage on discovery+ as "the most immersive experience you're going to get" ©Getty Images

Young also talked up the coverage on discovery+ and the freedom it offers viewers.

"It’s the most immersive experience you’re going to get," he said.

"You can get every athlete, every medal and every moment on discovery+.

"And like the Cube, discovery+ is one of the most innovative ways we can tell the Olympic Games.

"So across our many platforms, across our linear platforms, across our affiliates you can enjoy a traditional broadcast but with discovery+ you get everything you want to curate it.

"We also have our pop-up channels that we will put on-air particularly around curling and ice hockey.

"But when you want to watch it, as you want to watch it, on the platform you want to watch it on, there is no more rewarding experience than watching it on discovery+."

Discovery's coverage of the Winter Olympics is set to begin with the mixed curling tournament on February 2.