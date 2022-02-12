CAS to rule on Valieva case day before women's competition starts at Beijing 2022

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Ad Hoc Division expects to reach a decision in the Kamila Valieva case on Monday (February 14), one day prior to the start of the women's figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics here.

The CAS Ad Hoc Division issued an update on the case today, confirming that the hearing is scheduled tomorrow and will be held by videoconference.

Italy's Fabio Iudica has been appointed as the President of the three member CAS panel, which will rule on the case.

Iudica has served as a CAS arbitrator since 2012 and has worked for more than 20 years as a sports lawyer.

The panel includes Jeffrey Benz, a former general counsel of the United States Olympic Committee, a role he served in between 2001 and 2006.

Benz is also a former competitor in figure skating.

The presence of an American on the panel, albeit one who has been a CAS arbitrator since 2000, could be be questioned by Russian officials.

Slovenia's Dr Vesna Bergant Rakočeviċ completes the three-member panel.

Bergant Rakočeviċ is a senior higher judge at the Ljubljana Higher Court and Deputy Chief of the Civil Division, as well as serving as an arbitrator at the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Slovenian Chamber of Commerce.

CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb told insidethegames no objections had been made to the panel to date, with the three arbitrators set to rule only on whether Valieva should be provisionally suspended or not.

The CAS panel will determine whether spectators watch Kamila Valieva in women's singles competition at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

"The CAS Panel will not decide the case on the merits," Reeb said.

"Its mission is to determine whether the athlete should be provisionally suspended or not.

"In other words, whether the athlete can participate in the Ladies’ figure skating event or not.

"This CAS decision will not have any influence on the results of the team event.

"It is also important to recall that any party which has objective reasons to challenge the composition of the CAS Panel may file a petition against any member of such Panel.

"To our knowledge, it has not happened so far."

"The Panel has issued procedural directions to the parties including the holding of a hearing by videoconference on Sunday, 13 February at 8:30pm (Beijing time)," a CAS statement read.

"Following the hearing, the Panel will deliberate and prepare the Arbitral Award containing its decision.

"It is anticipated that the decision will be notified to the parties in the afternoon of Monday, 14 February 2022."

The CAS confirmed three appeals have been received challenging the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift Valieva’s provisional suspension.

The International Olympic Committee, which delegated to the International Testing Agency, is listed as one of the organisations challenging the RUSADA decision.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) previously confirmed it would challenge on the grounds that the WADA Code "has not been correctly applied in this case."

The CAS hearing will focus only on whether or not Kamila Valieva should be provisionally suspended ©Getty Images

RUSADA and Valieva are listed in the WADA appeal.

A further appeal has been lodged by the International Skating Union (ISU).

The ISU appeal involves RUSADA, Valieva and the Russian Olympic Committee.

The CAS said the three procedures will be handled together.

The panel will rule on whether RUSADA's Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee was right to lift Valieva's provisional suspension, allowing her to continue to train and compete at Beijing 2022.

RUSADA's Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee lifted the suspension on February 9, the day after it was imposed following analysis of a sample provided by Valieva on December 25 at the Russian Figure Skating Championships.

Analysis of the sample was undertaken at the WADA-accredited laboratory in Swedish capital Stockholm on February 8, which confirmed a positive for banned substance trimetazidine.

A decision on whether an anti-doping rule violation has been committed will be taken at a later date by RUSADA.

RUSADA has confirmed an investigation has begun into Valieva's entourage, triggered by her status as a protected person under the WADA Code.

More follows.