Sport impacted at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics as first snow falls in the capital

The first snow in Beijing has landed during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, bringing the elements to the Chinese capital and causing disruptions in the mountains on day nine of competition.

In the run-up to the Games, there were concerns over the artificial snow being used in China during snow sports events.

The first snow at Beijing 2022 arrived in Zhangjiakou yesterday during the mixed team snowboard cross, but did not affect competition significantly like today.

"We expect moderate to heavy snowfall in all competition venues especially today and it will stop tomorrow morning," said Zhao Weidong, spokesperson of Beijing 2022.

"Because of the snowfall we remind all the journalists to stay warm and stay safe on the slippery roads."

Beijing 2022 spokesperson Zhao Weidong warned "journalists to stay warm and stay safe" at the daily press briefing today as the first significant snow of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games hit the Chinese capital ©ITG

Competition in Zhangjiakou and Yanqing was affected more by the conditions with snow causing the postponement for the day of the women's freeski slopestyle qualification at the Genting Snow Park.

Both legs of qualification were set to take place this afternoon from 12 pm local time, with the final initially scheduled for tomorrow morning.

The women's aerials qualification is still scheduled at Genting Snow Park tonight.

The men's giant slalom went ahead at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, but led to dozens of skiers crashing out on the first leg including medal contenders Justin Murisier and Loïc Meillard of Switzerland, Germany's Alexander Schmid and Norwegians Rasmus Windingstad and Atle Lie McGrath.

Ryan Cochran-Seigle of the United States, the super-G silver medallist, also did not make it down the slope.

Only 54 of the 89 skiers made it to the finish after the first run.

The second leg of the women's downhill training was cancelled too due to the weather.

Workers clearing the snow at the Main Press Centre this morning ©ITG

Beijing 2022's transport desk here in the Main Press Centre warned the media that transport could be affected due to the weather.

"Due to the continuous snowfall from February 12 to 13, the arrival of TG (Transport Group) Bus might be delayed," read the noticeboard.

"Please advance your travel plan to avoid delaying your trip.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Journalists at insidethegames have not suffered any delays on transport today.

Staff workers and volunteers were brushing the snow off the paths at venues and hotels this morning in response to the snow.

Snow fell for the first time in the year in Beijing in mid-January, more than two weeks before the Opening Ceremony.