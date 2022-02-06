First day covers and other philatelic souvenirs to commemorate the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games sold out in less than two hours following the Opening Ceremony in Beijing.

Queues began at 7am and at one stage the line stretched to a length of 50 metres outside the Post Office.

The store manager told insidethegames that their stock of some 1,400 covers sold out in less than two hours.

Many people were buying more than one item for family and friends.

China Post had issued a range of products to mark the Games which included a commemorative envelope for the Opening Ceremony.

First day covers sold out in hours but these two were lucky @ITG

It featured a special cancellation depicting the Beijing National Stadium, which became the first to stage an Opening Ceremony for both Summer and Winter Games.

A folder of stamps "inspired by ice and snow and motivated by the Olympic Winter Games" was the most expensive item at ¥150 (£17.50/$23.50/€20.50) but this also sold out quickly.

Some covers carried the Beijing 2022 motto "Together for a Shared Future" and depicted the snowflake motif which became the receptacle for the Olympic Torch at the end of the Opening Ceremony.

Stamps have always played a big part in the Olympic Movement.

The post office counter did a brisk trade in Olympic collectibles ©ITG

Former International Olympic Committee president Juan Antonio Samaranch was an enthusiastic philatelist who compiled a huge collection during his term in office.

A philately prize known as the "Prix Olympia" was regularly given for the best Olympic stamps during the Samaranch era.

Meanwhile, the Beijing 2022 store has placed a limit on two mascots or plush toys per person, to "offer the chance to more people getting products."