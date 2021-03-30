Japan Post has announced it will begin selling commemorative stamp sheets on June 23 ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The officially licensed products will be sold at post offices nationwide, while an online post office will also enable people to buy the stamp sheets.

Japan Post said 84-yen stamps will be offered in sheets of 25.

These will be on sale for ¥2,100 (£13/$19/€16) per sheet.

Designs have been produced for 50 events at the Olympic Games and 23 Paralympic events, according to Japan Post.

A Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games stamp booklet will be placed on sale on the same day.

The stamp book will cost ¥10,000 (£65/$90/€77).

Japan Post will sell sheets of stamps online and in post offices ©Japan Post

The book will include three types of stamp sheets, as well as a 500-yen stamp which has an aerial view of the National Stadium.

Japan Post is one of the official partners of Tokyo 2020, with the organisation supporting the Games since 2015.

The company is also among the backers of the Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay.

The stamps and booklet will be placed on sale a month prior to the rescheduled Olympic Games.

The Olympics are due to take place between July 23 and August 8, after being moved back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Paralympics will follow between August 24 and September 5.