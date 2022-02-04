Trinidad and Tobago's flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games here is set to be Andre Marcano, with the bobsleigh brakeman taking the lead for once at the Beijing National Stadium.

Marcano is one of two athletes competing for Trinidad and Tobago at the Games - the other being the pilot in his two-man bob team, Axel Brown.

"When I found out that I was selected to carry my country's flag at the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games I was overcome with emotions, mainly disbelief as I was not expecting to hold this honour and privilege," said Marcano.

"Being able to qualify and represent your country in Olympics is already an honour, but to carry your country's flag at the Olympics is the icing on the cake - a memory I will hold close forever."

Marcano is also a sprinter with a respectable personal best of 6.73sec over 60 metres and 10.34 over 100m.

Gregory Sun lead Trinidad and Tobago in bobsleigh at the country's last Winter Games, back in 2002 ©Getty Images

Shakeel John is the team's alternate, who will fill in for either racer in case of emergency.

Joining them in China are officials Thomas Harris and Lewis Prentrice.

Trinidad and Tobago last competed at the Winter Olympic Games at Salt Lake City 2002, with Gregory Sun, Andrew McNeilly and Errol Aguilera finishing 37th and last in the two-man bobsleigh.

Sun also competed in 1994 when the nation debuted at the Games, finishing 37th out of 42 finishers with Curtis Harry.

The pair returned at Nagano 1998 and finished 32nd from 36 finishers.