America's Lauryn Williams, one of only five athletes to win medals in both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, has visited Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) House in Port of Spain to help inspire the country’s athletes.
As reported by the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian, the sprinter and bobsledder had an open conversation with athletes, coaches, parents, TTOC officials and the media.
Williams delved into her professional life on and off the track and discussed what brought her to the country of her father's birth.
Among the topics she spoke about were the importance of education, the proper use of technology and social media, relationships, avoiding distractions, having proper nutrition, balancing a career, enjoying the highs and overcoming the lows, and life after competing in sport.
Williams began her career as a sprinter and made her Olympic debut at Athens 2004, where she secured a silver medal in the women's 100 metres behind Yulia Nesterenko of Belarus.
She also competed for the United States at Beijing 2008 and was a member of the 4x100m relay team that won the gold medal at London 2012.
Following London 2012, Williams retired from athletics and sought to utilise her speed as a pusher in bobsleigh and in her debut season earned a place on America's Winter Olympic team for Sochi 2014, teaming up with Elana Meyers to win the silver medal in the two-woman bobsleigh event.
Williams ended her bobsleigh career by topping the podium with Meyers at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Cup event in Sochi in February 2015.
"My motto is hard work knows no limits," Williams was reported as saying by the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian during a speech at TTOC House.
"The idea is working hard towards a goal and doors will open for you.
"Be your best self."
Williams claimed she could relate to some of the issues faced by local athletes.
She directly addressed the Cougars Track and Field Club athletes present, including sprinter Shaniqua Bascombe, who won the women's under-17 200m gold medal and 100m silver medal at last month's Caribbean Free Trade Association Games in the Cayman Islands.
"You start to build on a set of values," Williams added.
"Stop focusing on the obstacles, go to opportunities."
Williams added: "In America, I didn't have more resources than you guys have here in Trinidad.
"I started initially on a running club track, age-group track.
"People would donate their old shoes for me to have a pair of shoes to run in.
"You get to the track and run in whatever you have – sometimes it was a basketball shoe on the track.
"I didn't have [anything].
"You start from nothing but you have to use what you have inside you and that's what drives you to get going."
TTOC President Brian Lewis explained the idea behind the visit of Williams.
"The programme is called 'Thrive Team TTO' or 'Team TTO Thrive'," he said.
"What this programme will do is offer to young athletes, who want to do it, the opportunity to develop the business of themselves and to be entrepreneurial."