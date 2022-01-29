Bach claims athletes will access "new fanbase" at Beijing 2022 despite COVID restrictions

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach claims athletes will experience a "new fanbase" when they compete at the Winter Olympics here.

Bach was speaking during a meeting with Chefs de Mission of National Olympic Committees at the Athletes’ Village in Beijing where he described China as "a new winter sport country".

The Games are due to open next Friday (February 4) with Beijing set to become the first city to stage the Summer and Winter Olympics.

It is not known how many spectators will be permitted to watch the action inside venues due to the COVID-19 situation.

International fans have already been banned, while organisers decided against putting tickets on general sale to the public over coronavirus concerns.

A "closed-loop management system" has also been implemented by Beijing 2022, which separates participants from the local population.

However, Bach believes excitement is building in the host city, citing China’s recent claims that it has surpassed its target of getting 300 million participating in winter sports by the time of the Games.

"These Games are a great opportunity for global winter sports and the athletes," said Bach.

People ride ice bikes and ice chairs as they enjoy an outdoor rink on Shichahai Lake in Houhai ©Getty Images

"Every individual athlete gets access to a new fanbase.

"The 300 million people who have now been made familiar with winter sport will in the end be the great legacy of these Olympic Winter Games.

"I hope you can feel how much the Chinese people, not just the Organising Committee, are welcoming the Games and the athletes.

"The Chinese people are eager to see the Games starting and to follow the competitions.

"If you are seeing the social media, the newspapers and if you watch TV, you learn quickly about the many activities, be it in arts, science, business, education or society which are linked to these Olympic Winter Games."

The Chinese Government had pledged during the successful Beijing 2022 bid in 2015 to attract 300 million new winter sport participants as part of its legacy.

A recent report conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics of China found that 346 million people had taken part in outdoor and indoor winter sports-related leisure activities over the past seven years.

The IOC said about 2,000 ice rinks and ski resorts now exist in China.

Earlier this week, Bach became the first foreign dignitary to hold face-to-face talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping for nearly two years.

IOC President Thomas Bach held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping ©Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"We should welcome to the winter sport community a new member – China," said Bach, who was joined at the Chefs de Mission meeting by Beijing 2022 President Cai Qi.

All three Athletes' Villages in Beijing, Zhangjiakou and Yanqing were officially opened on Thursday (January 27) as athletes and officials continue to arrive.

About 2,900 athletes are expected to be housed across the three complexes.

"For me, and I have seen quite a few, it is outstanding," said Bach.

"It is a great place to be for the athletes."

Bach spent three days in self-imposed isolation following his arrival into China earlier this week and told all Chefs de Mission to urge participants to not drop their guard against COVID-19.

"Please report home to undertake all efforts to arrive safely," added Bach.

"Please go the extra mile.

"I know many of you are doing a lot.

"But don’t get tired of reminding everyone.

"Not just in your own interest, but in the interest of everyone."