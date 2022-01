Douglas first British woman to be picked for Summer and Winter Olympics

Bobsledder Montell Douglas has become the first British woman to be selected for a Winter and Summer Olympics after being picked for Beijing 2022 - 14 years after she appeared in athletics at the 2008 Games.

Douglas had competed in the 100 metres and 4x100m relay at Beijing 2008.

"To come full circle, after 14 years and at the end of my career, that blows my mind," the 36-year-old Douglas told the BBC.

"You’re never too old, it’s never too late, you should always dream and dream big."

At the time of her first Olympic appearance, Douglas was a British 100m record holder.

Only 2019 World 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith and double Olympic bronze medallist Daryll Neita have since bettered her British mark.

"There have been many male Summer and Winter Olympians, so I’m more thrilled about leaving a legacy like that behind than anything else," DOuglas said.

"It’s such a strange feeling. Beforehand, I had thoughts of how it would feel, but I think it’s more of a relief."

Montell Douglas competed in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing ©Getty Images

Douglas won 4x100m relay gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi before switching to bobsled six years ago.

She was only chosen as a reserve in 2018, but is set to be brakewoman for Mica McNeill at Beijing 2022.

McNeill partnered Jazmine Sawyers to the silver medal at the 2012 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Innsbruck, before Sawyers went in the opposite direction to compete at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Another athlete set to join Douglas in appearing at the both versions of the Olympics in Beijing is Brazil's Jaqueline Mourão.

She competed in the mountain biking at Beijing 2008 and has been selected to compete in cross-country at the Winter Olympics.

Mourão also competed in the Summer Olympics at Athens 2004 and Tokyo 2020 and the Winter Games at Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.

It means Beijing 2022 will be the eighth Olympic appearance for the 46-year-old.

The 46-year-old Jaqueline Mourão has been picked by Brazil for her eighth Olympics appearance at Beijing 2022 in cross-country skiing, having competed in mountain biking there in 2008 ©Getty Images

Only a handful of athletes have won Summer and Winter Olympic medals.

American Eddie Eagan won boxing gold at Antwerp 1920 and bobsleigh at Lake Placid 1932.

He remains the only athlete to win both summer and winter gold.

Norwegian ski jumper Jacob Tullin Thams took individual large hill gold at the first winter Games at Chamonix in 1924 and later won a silver in sailing at Berlin 1936.

East Germany’s Christa Rothenburger won speed skating gold at both Sajarevo 1984 and Calgary 1988.

She followed this with a cycling silver at Seoul 1988, making her the first woman to win medals in both Winter and Summer Olympics in the same year.

Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto won speed skating bronze at Albertville 1992.

She also competed in cycling at the Summer Olympics in Barcelona the same year.