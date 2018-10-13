British Bobsleigh and Skeleton have announced 17 athletes for the upcoming 2018-2019 bobsleigh season, but Mica Moore will not be present as she focuses on her studies and neither will Bruce Tasker who has announced his retirement.

The team boasts ten Olympians as Mica McNeill, Brad Hall and Lamin Deen will pilot the British sleds.

All three will be competing in the World Cup and North American Cup events before heading to Whistler in Canada in March for the World Championships.

McNeill will not be joined by her brake athlete Moore as she recently announced a break from the sport to focus on her education.

McNeill and Moore crowdfunded their way to this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang after their money was cut and produced the best British performance, finishing eighth.

This season, McNeill will be joined by Montell Douglas and Aleasha Kiddle.

Tasker will not be included in the men's team as the 31-year-old announced his retirement.

After suffering a minor stroke that made him miss the last part of the season as well as the 2018 Winter Olympics, Tasker has retired from competitive bobsledding.

Hall heads a team of four push athletes.

Joel Fearon, Nick Gleeson, Ben Simons and Alan Toward will be competing in the season with Hall.

The third sled is piloted by Deen with John Baines, Axel Brown, Tremayne Gilling, Adam Hames, Ryan Letts, Andrew Matthews, Toby Olubi and Nathan Togun named as push athletes.

"I believe that the teams we have selected have the ability to bring home some excellent results, just as they did last season," said Lee Johnston, British Bobsleigh head coach.

"We have lost a few of the athletes from the Olympic season but the athletes that have stayed on have worked hard and are in a good place.

"There will always be athletes who choose not to continue at the end of an Olympic cycle and we fully understand that.

"We wish them all the best for their next adventures and we move on with what is a really talented group.

"We've still got a huge amount of experience in the squad, plus we've got a new addition in Alan Toward and a number of others who are desperate to take their opportunities."

Toward has switched from the summer discipline of discus to join the bobsleigh team.

"We have had a lot of ups and downs in the last 18 months but I hope this season is the start of a great run up to the Beijing Olympics in 2022," added Johnson.