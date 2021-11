Omicron, the new strain of COVID-19, will not force the cancellation of next year's Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing, the Chinese Government claimed today.

Japan today became the 19th country to confirm a case of the new variant of coronavirus first identified in South Africa.

The Winter Universiade in Lucerne, which had been due to start on December 11, yesterday became the first major sports event to announce that it was being cancelled as a result of the spread of Omicron, which scientists fear is more transmissible than other strains of the virus.

But Chinese officials are confident it will not affect the Winter Olympics, scheduled to start on February 4 and conclude on February 20.

"I believe it will definitely pose some challenge to our efforts to prevent and control the virus, but as China has experience in preventing and controlling the coronavirus, I fully believe that China will be able to host the Winter Olympics as scheduled, smoothly and successfully," China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular daily briefing in Beijing today.

Organisers last month admitted that the virus would be the "biggest challenge" in hosting the Games.

But health authorities claimed they had the means to cope with the new variant.

"China has already done a good job of technical preparations" for the Omicron variant, said Xu Wenbo, head of the virus control institute at China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, at a separate briefing today.

"We have many lines of technical research, including preliminary technical research into deactivated vaccines, protein-based vaccines and vector-based vaccines."

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the Omicron variant, which has already been confirmed in Europe, Canada, Israel and Hong Kong, may not only spread quicker, but also evade immunity from previous infections and vaccines.

"Given mutations that may confer immune escape potential and possibly transmissibility advantage, the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron at the global level is high," the WHO said in its risk assessment yesterday within a technical brief to its 194 member states.

WHO has urged member states to enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand variants, including Omicron, and to increase community testing to detect if it is circulating.

More follows